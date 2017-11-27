Funke Akindele denies delivering twins in London

Popular Nollywood actress-cum-filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello has denied reports that she gave birth to twins in a London hospital.

The news of her alleged delivery went viral on social media during the week after the heavily pregnant actress, famously known as Jenifa left Nigeria on Wednesday, for the United Kingdom.

Speaking with Encomium on Friday, the actress described the report as figment of people’s imagination, adding that everyone would know when she puts to bed.

She said “Don’t mind those people. They’re only imagining. You can not hide a pregnancy for long. And when you deliver, people must surely know.

“So, delivering a set of twins in London is not something one can hide at all.”

<<Daily Post>>