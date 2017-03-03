French Football Legend Raymond Kopa Dies Aged 85 – Family

French football legend Raymond Kopa, who was champion of Europe three times with Real Madrid in the 1950s, died Friday aged 85 after a long illness, his son-in-law said. This file photo taken on January 7, 2017 shows former French football player Raymond Kopa (R) and Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the handover ceremony of Ronaldo’s fourth Ballon d’Or award prior to the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Granada FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. “He died at 8.15 am after his illness worsened. Raymond had been in hospital since Sunday,” his son-in-law William Boucher said.

