FRCN Has Taken Measures To End Recession, Says Obazee

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) has taken some recuperating measures to end the current recession facing the economy, Mr. Jim Obazee, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of FRC has said.

He gave this hint over the weekend while giving his welcome address at the 13th Annual Corporate Financial Reporting Summit and Dinner in Lagos.

Contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the National Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG) by the FRC is the cause of, or capable of creating a recession, impeding the ease of doing business and/or decreasing foreign direct investments, Obazee said this is not so.

According to him, “When one fails to deal with issues as at when due, the signals by themselves start talking. Recession is occasioned from multiplicity of influences and at the very base of the root cause of recession are monetary authorities.”

The FRC boss, who revealed that monetary authorities usually raise interest rates if they think that the rate at which the economy is growing is capable of raising the level of inflation, stressed that costlier credit will eventually force businesses and consumers to curb their spending.

Specifically, he said, the FRC through the NCCG has the capacity to build confidence that can assist the economy’s normal recuperative mechanism to engage.

Pressed further, he said: “The Nigerian economy would no doubt benefit extensively from the NCCG through its demand for enhanced transparency and accountability in financial reporting resulting from better disclosures in financial statements and mandatory corporate codes that speaks to how covenants are taken seriously in Nigeria.”

The summit tagged: National Code of Corporate Governance and New Audit Report: A Paradigm Shift, it attracted players from the financial and banking subsectors, among others.

Speaking earlier, Chief Olusegun Oshunkeye, who chaired the occasion, said there was need for professionals at across the sectors to adhere to the ethics of corporate governance to engender a better society.

In a goodwill message, the former chairman of FRC, Hajia Maryam Ibrahim, who was represented by Mr. Tayo Orekoya impressed on the board and management of the Council to remain true to its conviction as a regular in order to ensure the strict adherence to the ethics and principles of good corporate governance at all times.

<<The Nation>>