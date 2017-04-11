Food Production: Ogun Gets IITA Support

Ogun State government has revealed plans to collaborate with International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to increase agricultural production and ensure food security in the State.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Adepeju Adebajo disclosed this when she led a delegation of the Ministry to the Institute’s headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

She said the collaboration became necessary to assist the State government’s quest to create employment opportunities through cluster production of selected crops such as rice, maize, cassava, vegetables, cotton, poultry and fish farming.

Mrs Adebajo solicited the cooperation of the institute in the area of capacity building for farmers and their exposure to more agricultural programmes such as seed multiplication especially for Youths and women.

The Commissioner intimated the IITA management of government’s intention to embark on Farmers Registration Programme aimed at knowing the exact location of farmers, the crops and chains they belong to, for proper re-organization for them to benefit from government’s intervention programmes.

Responding, the Director-General of the Institute, Dr. Nteranya Sangiga expressed his organization’s readiness to collaborate with the State government on agricultural value chain, assuring that a team from the Institute would soon be in the State to work with cassava farmers.

Dr. Sangiga also said the institute would equally look into Youth Agric Programmes as its experts would be available to train farmers on the latest Agronomic practices.

Places visited by the Ogun State team within the premises included cassava breeding and Processing centre, seed processing centre, bio-science centre, business incubation platform as well as youth agric business centre programme.