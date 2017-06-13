FG’s Homegrown School Feeding Programme Gulps N3.7bn in Nine States

The presidency said at the weekend that a total of N3.770 billion had so far been released for the feeding of 1,287,270 school pupils in nine states of the federation under the federal government HomeGrown School Feeding Programme, a subsidiary of Social Investment Programme (SIP).

A statement by Mr. Laolu Akande, spokesman to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, listed the beneficiaries to include Anambra, Enugu, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Delta and Abia States.

He said the states had received various sums in tranches adding that 14, 574 cooks had been engaged in the communities where the schools are located.

It added that the money was paid directly from the federal government’s coffers to the cooks with a slight variation in Osun State where it said some of the food items such as eggs “were bought centrally by an aggregator.”

Akande also gave a breakdown of overall payment to each of the nine states as well as the number of pupils fed so far.

“Anambra State got a total of N693,013,300, in eight tranches of N53,684,400, N67,462,500, N68,570,600, N70,387,100, N70,950,600, N71,480,500, N145, 238, 800 and N145, 238, 800, respectively while a total of 103, 742 children have been fed so far.

“The total release for Enugu State is N419,427,200 in six tranches of N67,244,800, N67,244,800, N69,570,900, N69,570,900, N69,570,700 and N76,225,100 respectively while 108,898 school children have so far been fed.

“For Oyo State, a total of N414, 708, 700 has been released for the feeding of 107,983 in six tranches of N72, 288,300, N66, 622, 500, N66,736,600, N66,736,600, N66,736,600 and N 75,588,100 respectively.

“In Osun State, N767,483,244 was released in eight tranches of N58,299,130, N62,089,580, N49,671,664, N62,089,580, N62,089,580, N49,217,310, N212,013,200 and N212,013,200 respectively for the feeding of 151,438 pupils.

“In the same vein, Ogun State has been paid a total of N880,055,400 in seven tranches comprising N119,648,900, N119,648,900, N119,648,900, N119,648,900, N 119,648,900, N119,648,900 and N162,162,000 respectively while a total of 231,660 school children have been fed.

“Ebonyi State received N344,633,100 in three tranches of N115,218,600, N115,218,600 and N114,195,900 respectively for the feeding of 163,137 school children.

“Zamfara, Delta and Abia states got a total of N188,001,100, N63,366,100, N42,921,200, and for the feeding of 268,573, 90,523 and 61,316 pupils respectively. The last three states are the latest to join the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme which is projected to feed over 3 million pupils this year.

“The total number of cooks that have been hired in Anambra, Enugu and Oyo states are 1009, 1, 276, and 1, 372 respectively while 2, 863, 2, 205 and 1, 453 cooks were hired in Osun, Ogun and Ebonyi states.

“In Zamfara State 2,738 cooks were engaged under the programme while 908 and 750 were hired in Delta and Abia States respectively,” the statement said.

<<Thisday>>