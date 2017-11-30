FG will Tackle Violent Extremism, Says Lai Mohammed

The federal government has come up with a comprehensive strategy to tackle violent extremism across the country, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said.

Speaking during a visit to the office of the Leadership Newspaper in Abuja yesterday, the minister said the strategy was contained in a document, entitled: ‘Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism’, which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja yesterday.

The document was developed after consultations with the agencies of government, civil society organisations, media, academia and the international community, he said.

Mohammed said the administration is steadily restoring peace and security to the North-east, which was in the grip of the terrorists when it (Administration) assumed office on May 29, 2015.

‘’We have put Boko Haram on the run. Occasionally, they attack soft targets, but even that is being tackled with intelligence-driven measures,’’ he said.

The minister also said the administration is revamping the economy, adding that the Naira is now stable, foreign reserves have risen from $23 billion to $35 billion within a year, Nigeria has been named among the top 10 reforming economies in the world and the country has leapfrogged 24 places in the ease of doing business rankings.

‘’We are taming inflation, which has fallen for eight consecutive months. We are building infrastructure and we are creating jobs. Also, I am glad to inform you that capital importation into Nigeria in Q3 2017 recorded a substantial increase, compared to the past few quarters, as the economy continued to recover from recession. The total capital imported in Q3 was recorded at $4,145.1 million, more than double the inflow in the second quarter of this year, representing an increased value of 147.5% on a year-on-year basis,’’ he said.

On the fight against corruption, Mohammed said the administration is winning the war against corruption, having succeeded in driving corruption under the table.

He hailed the Leadership newspaper for carrying out its duties professionally, adding: ‘’You have supported us and you have criticised us, and each time you have been guided by the ethics of your profession – fairness, accuracy, impartiality, truthfulness, and objectivity,’’ he said.

