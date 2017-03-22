FG Commends School Feeding Programme In Ogun, Assures Sustainability

The Federal government has commended the efforts of Ogun State Government at ensuring the success of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) recently introduced to provide balanced diet for pupils in primary 1 – 3 in all public schools in the federation.

Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed gave the commendation during an assessment visit to St. Paul Demonstration School, Iyana-Oluwo, Onikolobo, Abeokuta.

Ahmed re-emphasised that the introduction of the feeding programme for the pupils by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government was aimed at alleviating poverty and make learning more conducive for the beneficiaries especially the indigent in the society as it targets the vulnerable.

She affirmed that the HGSFP would go a long way in boosting their mental capacity as well as increase enrolment in the Public Primary schools and commended the Ogun state government for supporting the initiative by creating a conducive atmosphere for the programme to thrive, advising the pupils to reciprocate the government’s gesture by concentrating on their studies.

In the same vein, Governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun commended the Federal Government for choosing Ogun for the pilot scheme, saying the programme had boost employment opportunities in the state.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State government has also been applauded for giving education a pride of place in the scheme of things.

Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zanaib Ahmed made this submission while fielding questions from newsmen after inspection of facilities at Akin Ogunpola Model College, Akinale in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State.

Ahmed described the government owned Model College as a place where parents who are desirous of giving their children qualitative education should enrol them.