FG approves six private universities

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of six new private universities in the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on an official visit to Kano State.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu listed names of universities to State House correspondents after the meeting.

1.Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State

2.Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia State;

3.Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan

4.Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

5. Atiba University, Oyo State

6.Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences Lagos.