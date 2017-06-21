FG Appeals CCT Acquittal Of Saraki

The Federal Government has appealed the Court of Conduct Tribunal ruling that acquitted the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of charges of corruption and false declaration of assets.

The CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, had on June 14 upheld the no-case submission which Saraki filed after the prosecution closed its case, clearing him of the 13 counts of corruption levelled against him.

On Tuesday, the FG, however, filed eleven grounds of appeal at the Court of Appeal, Abuja challenging the judgment of the CCT.

The notice of appeal was signed by Rotimi Jacobs SAN and Pius Akutah, an assistant Chief State Counsel.

The government is seeking an order setting aside the CCT judgment of June 14 that upheld the no-case submission filed by Saraki at the close of the prosecution’s case.

The FG also prayed the Court of Appeal for an order calling upon Saraki to enter his defence.

<<Punch>>