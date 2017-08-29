Fed Govt, U.S. Congressmen Discuss Security, Humanitarian Issues

EIGHT United States congressmen arrived in Nigeria yesterday for talks with the Federal Government on security and humanitarian matters.

The delegation began their four-day visit with a meeting with National Assembly members led by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Senator Christopher Coons (D-Delaware) is leading the team. Coons is a member of the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business and Entrepreneurship and Ethics committees.

Other members of the delegation are: Senators Gary Peters (D-Michigan); Michael Bennet (D-Colorado); Representatives Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware); Terri Sewell (D-Alabama); Charlie Dent (R-Pennsylvania); Barbara Lee (D-California) and Frederica Wilson(D-Florida).

The congressmen, who are on tour of West Africa, will also visit Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

In Abuja, they will meet with a range of high-ranking leaders to gain a fulsome picture of the bilateral relationship.

They are scheduled to meet with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Saraki, House Speaker Yakubu Dogara, other members of the National Assembly, and religious and civil society leaders.

The congressmen will also visit Lagos, where trade and investment relations will be discussed.

In the country’s financial capital, they will meet with business executives, tour the Egbin Thermal Power Plant, participate in an American Business Council roundtable, and conclude with a reception featuring alumni of the Young African Leaders Initiative and the Tony Elemelu Foundation.

Accompanied by Ambassador Symminton, the U.S. lawmakers discussed security, the humanitarian crisis in the Northeast and ways to build a better working relationship between the parliaments of both countries.

A statement from the Senate President’s media office reported Saraki as saying: “Today’s meeting was held to discuss ways to improve the relationship between the U.S. and Nigeria; look at securing greater support in the fight against terrorism and for the humanitarian crisis in different parts of the country.

“We also discussed improving agriculture in Nigeria and providing jobs for our people.”

Saraki said the congressional delegation and the National Assembly discussed ways to strengthen the institutional relationships between Nigeria and the United States.

“I think the commitment that we have is that they have seen that there is a need to strengthen the institutional relationships between the legislatures of both our countries and that is very key,” the Senate President said.

On arms purchase from the United States the Senate President said: “As you are aware, there is a new development that has happened in respect to the procurement of arms by the country. For the first time, the U.S. government has agreed in principle to sell arms to Nigeria to help in our fight against the insurgency. Of course, we will look into areas of human rights where there has always been a concern.

“We hope that following this visit, the sale of the arms to our armed forces will now become a reality. This will represent a new chapter that we are opening — where the U.S. government will be ready to sell arms to Nigeria and that will help to strengthen the efforts of our armed forces in the fight against terrorism, surveillance and intelligence.

“The commitment that they have made today is that terrorism is an issue that should not be left to Nigeria alone, and if it means that we may need to secure new weapons from other countries, then it is an option that needs to be urgently explored. However, we will also continue to play our own role in the area of human rights.”

Saraki stressed that the delegation expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future.

“From all indications, they were very excited about Nigeria and what the future holds for the country. Now, we need to see how we can further strengthen the relations between our two countries,” he said.

