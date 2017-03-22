Fed Govt Hails Aregbesola For Infrastructure In Osun

The Federal Government yesterday praised Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola for improving learning atmosphere in schools.

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, who was represented by Prof. Kamoru Olayiwola Usman, at the opening of new high schools, said the Federal Ministry of Education is proud of the governor’s efforts.

Thousands of pupils officially began learning at the Ataoja Government High School in Osogbo; Wole Soyinka Government High School, Ejigbo; Osogbo Government High School and Adventist Government High School in Ede with an opening ceremony that happened simultaneously at the four venues.

The minister also lauded Osun for realising that education can only thrive in an environment that is conducive, saying education should not be limited to a situation when a person can only read and write, but how such person can impact positively on the larger society.

He held that Osun would enjoy the seed being sowed by the present administration with the building of the state-of-the-art schools across the state.

“If we want to forestall what happened in Ife, we must continue to educate our people by making sure that we build more schools with an atmosphere that is conducive to learning,” the minister stated.

The governor, in his opening address, noted his administration has redefined the architecture and environment of quality education.

According to him, each school has four principals with three superintending over 1,000 pupils each, and an overall senior principal.

It is standard that each school has 72 classrooms of 49 square-meters, each capable of sitting 49 pupils”.

“It has six offices for study groups. It is also equipped with six laboratories, 48 toilets for pupils and another eight for the teachers, one science library, one arts library, facility manager’s office, a bookshop and a sickbay.

“Other facilities are the senior principal’s office, three principals’ offices, a bursar’s office, three general staff offices, a record store and security shed/reception. They are all fully furnished. The schools have borehole and power transformer.?”

<<The Nation>>