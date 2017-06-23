Fathia Balogun Shoots Advocacy Movie

Friday , 23 June 2017
Hollywood actress Fathia Balogun is lending her voice to the girl power initiative, with ‘Connection’, a flick featuring some of the best in the movie industry.

Directed by Desmond Elliot which, according to the actress, will educate mothers on the need to build a close relationship with their daughters, is part of my annual project on empowering the girl-child, by focusing on negligence by some mothers towards their daughters.

Billed for a first premiere in the U.K, ‘Connection’ stars Kate Henshaw, Odunade Adekola, Iyabo Ojo, Kemi Afolabi, Muyiwa Ademola and Chinenye Nnebe among others.

Balogun who is said to have also joined the list of beauticians among Nigerian thespians, launched her brand of beauty products – ‘House of Faiteer’ recently.

<<The Nation>>

