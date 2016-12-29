Fate Of Nationwide Truce Plan For Syria Remains Unclear

The fate of a nationwide truce for Syria remains unclear with the Syrian National Coalition (SNC), the country’s main political opposition bloc, telling Al Jazeera it has still not received a draft plan from either Turkey or Russia.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency had reported on Wednesday that a ceasefire plan had been submitted to Syria’s rival parties and could come into force as early as midnight.

But the SNC, which represents the Free Syrian Army and other rebel groups fighting across the country, told Al Jazeera that it was yet to receive a draft of the document.

Labib Nahhas, the foreign relations head of the powerful Ahrar al-Sham rebel group, said the faction was “aware of ongoing discussions between Russia and Turkey about a nationwide ceasefire”.

He said rebel factions had not been presented with any official proposal.

“Russia wants to exclude Eastern Ghouta from the ceasefire, which is not acceptable,” he told the AFP news agency, referring to a rebel-held area outside Damascus.

Meanwhile, sources told Al Jazeera that a new meeting was planned in Ankara on Thursday, this time between Syrian rebels, Turkey and Russia.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford, reporting from Gaziantep in neighbouring Turkey, said it remained unclear which opposition groups had been taking part in previous negotiations.

“A senior official from the Free Syrian Army says that the FSA has rejected a proposal by Russia and that Douma, one of its strongholds near the capital Damascus, would not be included in the ceasefire agreement,” Stratford said.

