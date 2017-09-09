Falz Undergoes Surgery, Out For Three Weeks

Sensational singer and actor Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz ​has ​undergone​ foot surgery.

It was learnt that the lawyer cum singer sustained injuries while he playing football.

​Falz announced he will be on a break for three weeks following the surgery.

This was revealed by a post ​he ​shared on his snapchat page @falzthebahdguy on Wednesday.

He, however​, ​described surgery as a minor one, stating he will be back in three weeks.

“Minor surgery, just something light

“Falzinho be back in few weeks.”

The singer plays football during his leisure time.

<<Daily Post>>