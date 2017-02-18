Falz Surprises Die-Hard Fans On Val’s Day

A television celebrity and comic rapper, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, on Tuesday, marked Valentine’s Day with an unusual gesture. He surprised three of his die-hard fans from different cities with gifts, as he hosted them to an expensive lunch at The Eve Restaurant on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Falz, it was learnt, randomly picked the three beneficiaries from a pool of fans who wanted to celebrate the Lovers’ Day with him.

A viral video released by one of the fans, who goes by the name Juliet Scholar, on social media, was said to have caught the rapper’s attention. Juliet, who lives in Port Harcourt, said in the 40 seconds video: “The person I want to spend my Valentine’s Day with is Falz. I like him a lot. I don’t actually know the reason for this, but the like just came… even if I didn’t get to spend this Valentine’s Day with him, I want him to know that there is someone out there wishing him well.”

When Falz saw the video, he reached out to the young lady and invited her to a Valentine’s dinner in Lagos. It was leant the rapper sent a return flight ticket to the lady to fly into Lagos.

Other fans hosted by Falz are Tosin Williams and a lady identified as Ms Bubu. Williams described his meeting with Falz as a “dream come true” as he took the video of the feast with the rapper.

<<The Nation>>