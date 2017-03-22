Fake Certificate Scandal: ABU to Speak on Dino Melaye Today

The management of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, said it would issue a statement on the alleged falsification of first degree by Senator Dino Melaye.

An online news portal, SaharaReporters, had in a report alleged that Melaye did not complete his first degree in Geography at ABU.

Senator Ali Ndume, at the plenary on Tuesday, called on his colleagues to probe the scandals involving Melaye.

“Now, that brings me to the second matter. In the National Assembly, here in the Senate of the 4th Assembly, Enwerem was accused and it was also investigated.

“Wabara was accused of collecting a bribe and it was investigated and determined. So, a lot of precedence had been set.

“Now, the second matter of privilege affects my colleague, Sheikh Dino Melaye, and it is in The Punch of today (Tuesday) on Page 10; I have the newspaper. In The Punch, it says, ‘Dino Melaye in first degree certificate scandal.’”

Ndume also quoted an online medium with a report titled, ‘Dino Melaye Allegedly Did Not Graduate From University.’

He added, “Therefore, accordingly, I will appeal we refer the matter to the Ethics and Privileges Committee to investigate so that our colleagues would be cleared and this Senate will stand as it is supposed to.”

However, the Information Officer of ABU, Mr. Adamu Muhammed, told Punch that the university would issue a formal statement on the status of Melaye on Wednesday (today).

He said, “We are gathering all the facts from the faculty and the department concerned and we will issue a press statement tomorrow (today).”

<<Daily Post>>