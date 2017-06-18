Sunday , 18 June 2017
Headlines
Home / Business / FAAN Rejigs Security Arrangement At Airports

FAAN Rejigs Security Arrangement At Airports

June 17, 2017 in Business Leave a comment

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday effected a new inward and outward security arrangement at the nation’s ports.

This is in line with the recent Executive Order signed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to sanitize operations at air and sea ports across the country.

Under the new dispensation announced by FAAN’s Acting General Manager, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, only the personnel of the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), Nigerian Customs Services (NCS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), State Security Services (SSS), Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) and Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS) are allowed to interface with passengers at the  airports.

Mrs.Yakubu, in a notice to airlines, passengers and the general public, said only the NIS and  NDLEA “ will now operate at arrival and departure halls,” while the customs will operate at the arrival hall only.

Similalrly,the  SSS and NAQS will operate at the cargo terminals only, while the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) will operate at the baggage hall.

She said all officers must be fully kitted at all times with their name tags conspicuously visible and must remain within the confines of their responsibilities.

She said : “The management advise all affected agencies to ensure strict compliance.”

<<The nation>>

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


4 − = one

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved. Designed by Seynx
Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Site Map | Term of Use
Scroll To Top