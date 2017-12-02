FA confirms Guardiola’s probe following Redmond incident

The FA have written to Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, to ask for his side of the story, following his heated post-match exchange with Nathan Redmond.

Guardiola and Redmond were involved in an intense conversation, as they left the pitch after City’s dramatic 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday.

Redmond has since played down the incident , stating there was nothing aggressive or offensive in what Guardiola said to him, while the City boss claimed he was merely complimenting the England midfielder on what a good player he was.

But having reviewed footage of the incident, the FA have sought Guardiola’s version of events and given the Spaniard until 5pm on Monday to submit his written observations.

The FA will then decide whether Guardiola, who also ran onto the pitch to celebrate when Raheem Sterling scored City’s 95th-minute winner, should face a disrepute charge following his conduct.

