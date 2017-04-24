Ex-Osun State Governor Isiaka Adeleke Dies At 62

ISIAKA Adetunji Adeleke, first civilian governor of Osun State, senator and philanthropist, is dead.

He died early yesterday at Biket Medical Centre, Osogbo, the state capital, where he was rushed to after complaining of stomach upset. He was 62.

His death, coming less than 24 hours after attending a social function at Kuta, Ile-Ogbo in the Ayedire Local Government Area of the state, sparked protests by some youths, who alleged that no food poisoned.

A family source said the Ede-born senator complained of serious stomach upset and asked one of his aides to fetch his younger sister, Dupe.

A domestic staff told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Adeleke attended a meeting till 2am yesterday before retiring to bed.

The source further explained that the deceased attended burial and wedding ceremonies in Guta and Iwo on Saturday.

His doctor was said to have been invited early in the morning when Adeleke complained of leg pains.

According to the source, the doctor gave him an injection and left only to be called back after the senator complained of stomach ache.

The town’s youths took to the streets in protest of the sudden death of former governor, blocking the Osogbo-Gbongan Road through Akoda/Sekona. Motorists were stuck in the traffic congestion.

The youths claimed that the senator representing Osun West was poisoned at the social function he attended the previous day.

Some motorists were forced to hang leaves on their vehicles as a mark of solidarity with the youths to escape being assaulted.

The protesters went to Owode Market, about 10 kilometres from Ede, home town of the late politician, where they attacked traders and shoppers.

At Adeleke’s Ede country home, family members, friends and political associates were in tears.

At exactly 1.00pm, his body was brought to his home in a wine Toyota Sienna bus. But, it was learnt that his younger brother, Deji, who was not around, directed that the body should be returned to the hospital for an autopsy.

Based on the instruction, the body was taken to Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

Adeleke, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progresives Congress (APC) in 2014 to become a senator for the third time.

A family source said he was complaining of stomach upset.

Besides, he was said to be complaining of pains in one of his legs. He was rushed to the hospital at 6.00am and died few hours after admission.

Adeleke was governor on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) between 1992 and 1993. He was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from 2003 to 2011.

He attempted to run for governor on the platform of the PDP in 2014 but was stopped in controversial circumstances by the party.

Adeleke defected to the APC where he was given the ticket to run for Senate in 2105.

<<The Nation>>