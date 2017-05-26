Europa League Final: What Ibrahimovic Told Ball Boys

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has revealed what Zlatan Ibrahimovic told the ball boys during Wednesday’s Europa League final in his native Stockholm, Sweden.

United beat Ajax 2-0, to secure a return to the Champions League. But Ibrahimovic was forced to watch from the sidelines, after suffering a serious knee injury against Anderlecht in the quarter-final.

The Swede is unlikely to play again for the club, but he joined his fellow injured team-mates at the Friends Arena.

“I think it’s so unfair what happened to him,” Mourinho said of Ibrahimovic’s injury lay-off.

“Sometimes football is unfair, sometimes life is unfair, I think it’s so unfair.

This night would be an amazing night if he was on the pitch, in his hometown, in the stadium where his statue will be, his first club when he left Sweden, his actual club in Manchester United, a season where he made an amazing impact, I’m really, really, really sorry Zlatan has not played this final.

“But he played. He played outside with crutches with the other guys, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Eric Bailly, they were playing behind the bench shouting, they were doing everything.

“And on top of it, Zlatan in Swedish told the ball boys in the second-half to take it easy, so even outside he was playing for us.

<<Daily Post>>