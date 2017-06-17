Environmental Protection: Industries Should Engage Health, Safety Experts- Govt

The Ogun State Government has stressed the need for industries across the State to engage the services of Health, Safety and Environmental experts towards safeguarding the well-being of their workforce and protecting the environment.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye gave this charge during a routine monitoring exercise of industries in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State.

Oyeleye, who was represented by the Head, Monitoring Unit of the Environmental Sanitation Task Force (Team B), Mrs. Mary Adeosun said the experts were indispensable to ensuring that industries complied with environment-friendly and safety-conscious measures.

He described the Health, Safety and Environmental officers as experts trained to ensures that industries comply with environmental regulations such as proper waste management and emission control, calling on all industries operating in the State to engage their services for a cleaner and safe environment.

The Commissioner observed that some manufacturing industries in the State were found operating without HSE officials, saying government would continue to encourage industries to prioritize safety of their workers and protection of the environment.

‘’One of the companies we visited does not have and HSE officer. There are several others like this company. HSE experts are those that guide the industries they work for, on what they need to do to comply with environmental regulations. We will not sanction this company. we are here to monitor and enlighten them,’’ he said.

Oyeleye equally emphasized on the need for companies and industries to engage registered cleaning service operators in order to keep their environs tidy at all times.