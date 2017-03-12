Energy Theft: Eko Disco Offers to Pay Whistle Blowers 20%

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (EKEDC) has offered to pay anyone who reports energy theft by some unscrupulous elements 20 per cent of the money recovered from such thief.

Addressing stakeholders yesterday at a forum with Festac Town residents in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Oladele Amoda, said the mouth-watering incentive became necessary against the backdrop of over N1 billion lost to the various forms of energy theft and vandalism in the zone.

The CEO, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Sam Nwaire, said the company incurred expenditure of about N1 billion in the last three years for the replacement of vandalised equipment and meters that were damaged by customers in a bid to bypass the meters.

According to him, a task force had been set up to inspect houses of consumers and impose a penalty of N1 million on anyone caught in energy theft.

Amoda said the company would henceforth commence effective prosecution of suspected energy theft and also publish their names in the national dailies.

“We appeal to our customers to avoid engaging in bye-passing the meters because it’s criminal and punishable under Electricity Regulation Code of Conduct Act. l will advise customers to exercise patience with EKEDCP as we promise to address all the issues as regards estimated billing and other challenges,’’ he said.

Reacting to concerns raised by the customers on prepaid meters, Amoda said the company had started installation of over 4,000 prepaid meters to residents of Festac and its environs, adding that the first batch of 1,000 meters had been installed.

He said that the company would ensure that 4,000 prepaid meters were installed before the end of the year, and appealed to the residents to ensure prompt payment of their bills.

“We have deployed the first phase of 1,000 meters to residents of Festac, we promised to install over 4,000 meters before the year ends. We will ensure effective roll-out of pre-paid meters to residents of Festac, Satellite Town, Amuwo and its environs because we are committed to serving our customers very well. We appeal to residents to place order for the meters and it will be installed. Most residents prefer to pay little bills because they are cheating the company through bye-passing of meters,” Amoda added.

He revealed that the company was owed N4.2 billion by residents of Festac Town and urged consumers to settle their debts.

“We have designed a model that allows customers to pay their huge debts by installment to encourage them settle their debts at ease.

“We all know what Nigeria is going through today; the challenge is everywhere. I know how you people feel and I want to tell you also that we are not also happy with power situation. I want to assure you that we are doing all we can under the law to improve power supply to our customers,” Amoda said.

<<Thisday>>