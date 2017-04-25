Emirate Defends Sanusi Spending

THE Kano Emirate Council yesterday debunked allegations that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II inherited N4 billion from his predecessor, the late Alhaji Ado Abdullahi Bayero.

According to the Walin Kano, Alhaji Mahe Bashir Wali, it was untrue that the Emirate spent the N6 billion left behind by the former Emir

Addressing reporters at the Emir’s Palace, Wali clarified that Sanusi II inherited only N1, 893, 378, 927.38, as against N4 billion allegedly inherited by the Emir.

He said: “Before the appointment of His Highness, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, CON. The Kano Emirate Council has the sum of N2, 875, 168, and 431.17 under various Banks as Fixed Deposit Accounts, out of which N981, 784, 503.79 was withdrawn and used during the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero on 7/2/2014 for the payment of Ado Bayero Royal City Project leaving a balance of N1, 893, 378, 927.38 with various banks.”

The Kano Emirate Council further stated that about N152, 627,723.00 was paid to Dabo Gate for the procurement of furniture for the Palace, adding that, “after the demise of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, Peace Be Upon him, all his belongings, including the furniture were removed and distributed to his heirs in accordance with Islamic injunction.

“The sum of N108 million was also paid to the heirs of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero by the Emirate Council in respect of his personal cars inherited by the present Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11. The cars now form part of Kano Emirate Council fleet of vehicles in the Palace.”

The Walin Kano, however, dismissed allegations that the Emirate spent N15, 458,660.00 on travels, insisting that the amount was actually used for the construction and renovation of Fadancin Dare wing of the Palace.

The Emirate Council also admitted raising two vouchers of N6, 993, 203.00 and N5, 560, 235.00 totaling N12, 559, 435.00 to the Western Union as the cost of Air tickets for the Emir’s entourage, “excluding the Emir, who used to pay for his ticket.”

He denied allegations that the Emirate Council spent billions of Naira on chartered flight, adding that the Emirate Council chartered flight only twice for the Emir’s movement to Sokoto and Benin City.

His explanation: “The Council chartered an Air Flight only twice for His Highness for the following trips: In September, 2014 to Sokoto when the Emir paid a traditional homage (Mubaya’a) to Sultan of Sokoto after his turbaning as Emir of Kano and the Council spent N4, 651, 000.00

“In January 2015 to Benin for his installation as Chancellor of Benin University and it cost the Emirate Council N9, 071, 000. 00. All the trips were made a as a result of lack of schedule flight at that time to make this important and historical trips and it cost the Council the sum of N13, 722, 00.00 as against alleged N9, 071, 000.00.”

The Council admitted that two bullet proof cars were bought for the Emir at the cost of N142, 800, 000.00, but insisted that the purchase was based on the advice and approval of the state government.

“This was as a result of an attack on the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji (Dr.) Ado Bayero on his way back from Murtala Muhammad Mosque to the Palace,” the Walin Kano added.

He also stated that N154, 873, 000.00 was spent on the replacement of vehicles that were destroyed when the Emir’s convoy was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents on his way back from Murtala Muhammad Mosque to the Palace.

The Emirate Council also insisted that the two Rolls Royce executive cars for Emir Sanusi II were purchased by his friends.

On spending about N37, 054, 192.06 on phone calls, the Emirate Council stated that, “it is true that the sum of N37, 054, 192.06 was paid to Airtel due to the fact that the Emir has been identified with only one local mobile phone which he uses within and outside the country.

“The majority of the charges are that of roaming which are normal. The telephones of the palace are upset by the Council, particularly when it comes within the provision of the budget.”

He confirmed that the Council got N1, 727, 938, 660.42 as grants from the state government between August 30, 2014 and March 1, 2017, “over and above the alleged figure of N1, 672, 953, 660.00.

“The Emirate Council should have received almost triple of this amount, in accordance with the law establishing Emirate Council fund of 2004.

“From 2012 to date, the Council has been denied of this contribution where the sum of N1, 142, 938, 660.42 was spread and released over a period of two years i.e. 2014 and 2015 with an average monthly release of N23, 811, 222.09. The release is for the year 2012.

“In 2016 to date, the contribution started to improve from the average of N23 million per month to N40 million and the Council received the sum of N585 million within 13 months.

“This amount covered the period of 2013 and part of 2014 which brings the sum of N1, 727,938,660.42 as total amount received between 30/07/2014 to 01/03/2017 as earlier mentioned. From our calculations, between January 2012 to September 2016 the sum of N6, 527,013,061.00 has been held by the state government.”

The Walin Kano assured that the Emirate would cooperate with anybody or agency who needs more clarification on the alleged financial misappropriation in the Palace.

