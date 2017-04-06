Embrace Practical Demostration Of Agric Science – TESCOM Boss

The Chairman, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Chief (Mrs) Olabosipo Ogunsan has stressed the need for agricultural science teachers to make the practice of farming attractive to the young generation in Nigeria in order to achieve food sufficiency.

Mrs Ogunsan said this during a routine monitoring exercise to schools in Odogbolu and Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of the State.

Mrs. Ogunsan noted that students in Nigeria needed to be taught the rudiment of agricultural practise to be self reliant in food production, adding that practical aspect of the subject must be well inculcated in students.

The TESCOM boss advised teachers and school administrators to make judicious use of the rich arable land in their surrounding as demonstration farms in order to encourage students to practice farming.

She admonished the teachers not to teach only the theoretical aspect but also demonstrate it for better understanding and appreciation by the students

Responding, Principal, Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Mr. Adekoyejo Adekoya commended the TESCOM team for the visit and promised that available land in their school premises would be used and students fully engage in practical agriculture