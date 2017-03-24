Electoral Reforms Committee Seeks South-West Recommendations

The Chairman of the Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee and former senate president, Senator Ken Nnamani, has called for the declaration of election results and winners at the polling units rather than at court premises.

Senator Nnamani who led the committee members on a courtesy call to the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that people spend a lot of money on litigations after elections than electioneering campaigns.

The Chairman who said the committee was in the State to get inputs from the people on how to reform the electoral processes for credible elections, called on elites and other stakeholders in the Southwest States to properly study previous electoral acts and make useful recommendations that would benefit electoral reform in Nigeria.

Responding, Senator Amosun, appreciated the Federal Government for setting up the Committee, describing it as one of the measures that would promote democracy in the country.

Amosun, while throwing his weight behind granting of autonomy to local government areas and the creation of state police, enjoined the committee to ensure that suggestions and ideas of the people are properly harnessed to produce a report that would give the nation a credible electoral process.