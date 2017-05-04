Ekweremadu Raising False Alarm On Raid – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday accused the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, of raising false alarm that the agency was plotting to raid his residence and plant monies.

It said the antics of planting monies and guns in suspects’ houses were alien to the commission.

It said the alarm by the deputy senate president was not only strange but “smacks of a scripted propaganda campaign to distract the commission by putting it on the defensive.”

It advised Ekweremadu to sleep easy if he is not involved in the looting spree that seems to be the pastime of many Nigerians in the corridors of power.

EFCC, however, said no amount of scare-mongering would dissuade the commission from vigorously enforcing its mandate to rid Nigeria of corruption.

A statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the alleged plot only existed in the fertile imagination of Ekweremadu.

The statement said: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been drawn to the alarm purportedly raised by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, at Wednesday plenary of the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

“The distinguished Senator alleged that there were plots by the Commission to set him up by planting monies and guns in his residence.

“Ekweremadu who claimed that he was tipped off about the purported plot by an ‘EFCC covert investigative journalist privy to the design, told his colleagues that the agency had secured a warrant and plans to storm his home on May 6, 2017, under the guise that it was working on information provided by a whistle blower regarding huge amount of money of (sic) currency in the apartment said to be belonging to you Ike Ekweremadu.”

“He said going by the script of plot he is to be arrested, detained for three weeks and charged to court while his constituents would be mobilized to protest and seek his recall from the National Assembly!

“The commission wishes to state in very strong terms that it is not aware of any plot to set up Ekweremadu for any arrest.

“If any agency is plotting to plant monies and guns in Ekweremadu’s residence, it is certainly not the EFCC as such antics are alien to the commission.”

<<The Nation>>