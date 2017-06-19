Efe Drops ‘Somebody’

Efe Ejeba, winner of Big Brother Naija reality show, last Friday released a new single titled Somebody.

This is the second single, following ‘Based on Logistics’ which he released after leaving the Big Brother house.

Released under his imprint, EfeNation, the song, produced by Duktor Sett, portrays Efe’s pidgin raps, an extension of the ‘Warri-ness’ which earned him massive support to emerge winner by votes.

Efe, a University of Jos Economics graduate was already pursuing music as a career before he competed in the Big Brother reality TV show and won N25m am and a brand new SUV.

Achieving superstar status, Efe, an indigene of Delta State who grew up in Jos, Plateau State, was received by the Delta and Plateau state governors. And he was conferred as Nigeria Youth Ambassador.

The ‘Based on Logistics’ crooner also supports 1K1M, an initiative aimed at getting one million Nigerians to donate one thousand naira to treat 200 children with congenital heart diseases.

Efe’s fan base as a musician has soared as a result of participating in and becoming Big Brother Naija.

<<The Nation>>