EFCC Launches Manhunt For Owner Of Impounded N448.85m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is now on the trail of the owner of the N448.85 million found in a shopping plaza on Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday night.

Spokesman for the commission in Lagos, Mr. Sam Amadin, said yesterday that the suspect would be found in due course.

“The shopping plaza, from preliminary investigation, was built by estate developers. From the developers, we will get the owner of the money,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted him as saying.

“The people around the complex know the owner of the money. The place has not been in use for a long time, the owner only sneaks into the place and keep the money. We will find the owner very soon.”

Operatives of the commission, acting on a tip-off by a concerned whistleblower, swooped on LEGICO Shopping Plaza, seeking the identity of the owners of two shops, LS 64 and LS 67, which were under lock and key.

<<THE NATION>>