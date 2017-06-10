EFCC Blocks Firms’ N116m

Armed with a court order, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has blocked over N116million belonging to the House of Representatives Minority Leader Leo Ogor.

The cash is the outstanding sum in the accounts of five of the six companies owned by Ogor with which he secured contracts from some agencies as constituency projects.

Apart from the freeze order, the EFCC is looking into a “curious” payment of over N318million to two of the companies by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The anti-graft agency is probing Ogor based on a petition against the House leadership by the suspended Appropriation Committee Chairman Abdulmumin Jibrin on alleged padding of 2016 Budget and insertion of bogus constituency projects.

As part of the first stage of the investigation, EFCC detectives discovered that Ogor has 30 accounts, including six belonging to his companies, two dormant savings accounts and the rest personal.

The huge inflows into six of the 30 accounts attracted the EFCC.

The said accounts belong to six companies traceable to Ogor because he is the sole signatory to the accounts.

Most of the constituency projects facilitated by Ogor were awarded to the six companies.

The companies are: Laurelton Global Services Limited; Zanny Concern Limited; Racen Integrated Global Nigeria Limited; Simplified Concept Limited ; Fergio Ventures Nigeria Limited; and Peanard Nigeria Limited.

Of the six companies, two, Simplified Concept Limited and Laurelton, have Ogor as a serving director.

<<The Nation>>