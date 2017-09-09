EFCC Arrests Gombe SEMA Officials for Theft

Operatives of the Gombe Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Secretary to Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Danlami Arab Rukuje, for alleged diversion of materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Newsmen checks revealed that his arrest followed a tip-off received by the Intelligence and Special Operations Section (ISOS) of the office.

The materials, which included cans of paints and bags of cement donated to the state by the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiatives (PCNI), never made it to the IDP camps. Investigations revealed that they were, instead, diverted to other areas including markets, for sale.

A team of operatives acting on the information immediately swung into action, and located the shops where the materials were being sold.

The Gombe State Fertilizer Grinding Plant where some of the materials were kept was also raided.

A storekeeper at the state’s emergency agency, Isa Garba, was subsequently arrested.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a staff of the state’s Fertilizer Grinding Plant, Mu’azu Suleman KT.

The suspects will be charged to court, as soon as investigations are concluded.

They were released on bail to reliable sureties.

<<Thisday>>