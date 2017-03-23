Eagles Anxious To Beat Senegal, Burkina Faso- Yusuf

The Super Eagles players are anxious not only to take on the Teranga Lions of Senegal and Burkina Faso but to beat the teams to send warning signals to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Nigeria’s next opponent in the 2018 World Cup African qualifiers.

The Chief Coach of the Eagles Salisu Yusuf disclosed this yeterday before jetting out to England venue of the friendly matches between the three teams.

“The essence of organizing this friendly matches is to prepare very well and prepare our minds to face Cameroon in the double header slated for August”, Yusuf told SportingLife.

“We (Eagles) are determined to beat Senegal and Burkina Faso if only to send jitters to the spines of Cameroun our World Cup foes. But even if we don’t win in as much as we can discover one or two new players we must have achieved something.

“The reasons for playing these friendly is to discover new players, try to blend the team properly and to achieve needed understanding and cohesion in the team,” Yusuf said.

