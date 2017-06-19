DSS To Descend On Hate Campaigners

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday warned all ethnic groups against misinformation and hate speeches capable of causing disunity.

A statement by its spokesman, Mr Tony Opuiyo, said the DSS would stop at nothing to deal with any group found culpable in line with its mandate.

On June 6, a coalition of Northern youth groups issued an ultimatum to the Igbo in the North to leave before Oct. 1.

The coalition also ordered people of Northern extraction living in the South Eastern part of the country to return home.

In response, a coalition of Niger Delta militants asked the Federal Government to return all oil blocks owned by northerners to oil-producing communities.

Before then, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had been campaigning for the disintegration.

The DSS advised all those “charting the course of disunity among Nigerians to desist from their divisive actions.

“The service is also not oblivious of the efforts of some miscreants to ignite fear and cause ethnic tensions across the country,’’ he said.

Opuiyo said the service condemned the issuance of a quit notice to people against their wishes.

“Such relocation order is not only illegal, but strongly viewed to be against the spirit of our Constitution, which allows for freedom of movement and association, among other things.

“The service has already commenced detailed investigation to get the perpetrators of these hate campaigns as well as their sponsors.

“At the appropriate time all those involved in these condemnable acts will be unmasked and decisively dealt with in line with the laws of the land.’’

He advised law-abiding citizens to disregard persuasions by these tribal groups to cause disaffection”.

The DSS spokesman assured Nigerians that the service would ensure that those bent on causing trouble did not go free.

The statement added: ”The DSS has watched with keen interest the disturbing trend desperate and mischievous elements have tended to steer the ship of our nationhood to calamity and irretrievable destruction.

“Another group went to the extent of harvesting from the internet, a horrific accident scene, for the purpose of making it look like a site of massacre of Igbo ethnic group by Northern youths.

”However, the Service has been able to establish that the purported murder scene being depicted as a field of massacre was a high casualty accident scene which occurred along Owo-Akure road, Ondo State, on 3rd March, 2016.

”Those involved in these misleading and despicable acts have since been warned to desist from anything capable of causing disaffection and stoking nationwide tensions.

”The Service is also not oblivious of the efforts of some miscreants to ignite fear and cause ethnic tensions across the country. It strongly condemns in its entirety the call for relocation of anyone to places against their wishes. Such relocation order is not only illegal, but it is strongly viewed to be against the spirit of our Constitution which allows for freedoms of movement and association among others.

”It is time for us, Nigerians, to show our humanness and patriotism which have been our defining strength as one united indivisible nation.

”The Service has already commenced a detailed investigation to get the perpetrators of these hate campaigns as well as their sponsors. At the appropriate time, all those involved in these condemnable acts will be unmasked and decisively dealt with in line with the laws of the land.”

