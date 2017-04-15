Drums Festival; Ogun To Unveil Logo Tuesday

A World Press Conference and unveiling of the logo of the second edition of the African Drums Festival, organised by the Ogun State Government, will hold next Tuesday, 18th April, 2017 at the banquet Hall of the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto Abeokuta, at 11 a.m.

According to a statement by the State Ministry of Information and Strategy, the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa is expected to address the conference alongside the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Barr. Muyiwa Oladipo and his Information and Strategy counterpart, Chief Adedayo Adeneye.

The statement added that stakeholders in the Arts and Culture sector from within and outside the country are also expected to attend the briefing preparatory to the African Drums Festival 2017, with the theme, “Reviving our Culture in Drums”, holding between Thursday, 20th to Saturday 22nd, April 2017

The maiden edition of the festival was held last year as part of the State Government’s efforts to rejuvenate indigenous culture.