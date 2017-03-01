Don’t Truncate Reformation Process, Ag Urges Inmates

Prison inmates have been advised to desist from acts capable of truncating the reformation process put in place to make them useful citizens at the end of their term.

Ogun State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olumide Ayeni, stated this while celebrating his 51st birthday with inmates of Ibara Prisons and children of the Stella Obasanjo Children’s Home, Abeokuta.

The Commissioner charged the inmates at the Ibara Prison to desist from deceitful and questionable character to prove that they have realised their mistakes while in incarceration, assuring that due process would be followed in determining their cases.

Dr. Ayeni added that the essence of the visit to both places was to appreciate God for his life, give back to the society and encourage inmates of the prison to be better persons by reflecting and desisting from acts that hitherto brought them there, saying being in incarceration does not mean that the society has forgotten them.

‘’The present administration in Ogun State is all about service to the people until we can do no more. More than ever before, we should think about our society, the privileged should strive to serve humanity and the society for the common good of all. It gives me joy to see these children at the Stella Obasanjo Childrens Home and their Care- givers doing wonderful well”.

Responding on behalf of other inmates, Mr David Oyedele, said they honoured by the Commissioner’s visit, appreciating him for ensuring speedy trial of cases since assumption of office .

In his remarks, the Otun Balogun of Owu Kingdom, Chief Adedoja Adewolu, described the celebrant as a great man and a thorough bred professional, adding that he recently assisted in resolving a nine month old lingering crisis in an amicable manner.

Also speaking, the Director, Public Prosecution in the Ministry, Mrs. Oludayo Osunfisan, said the celebrant has passion for the welfare of his staffers and would always ensure conducive environment for them.

Highlight of the celebration, was the donation of gift items to the prison inmates and children of the Stella Obasanjo Home,