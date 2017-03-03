Don Jazzy Collaborates With Flobyt On Free WiFi

All eyes were on the Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, on Friday when a free Flobyt wiFi package was unveiled in Lagos.

He is collaborating with some experts on the project that stakeholders, including the Commissioner for Culture in Oyo State, Mr. Toye Arurolgun, and the authorities of the Federal Ministry of Communication commended them.

The Chief Executive of Tsaboin, Dele Odufuye, who is a principal partner in the initiative, said Flobyt wiFi service would be installed across locations in Lagos – including eateries, parks, taxis, buses, restaurants and cafés.

According to him, Flobyt will not only guarantee free access, it will also ensure that the platform is secure, thus protecting users’ information.

The user has an opportunity to enjoy the package for 15 minutes, after which he or she can log in minutes after.

“The internet router is said to be a plug-and-play device that does not require much technical know-how to operate.

Odufuye noted that the product made business sense for the founders as it would serve users adverts during their sessions.

He added, “We know that this is not the first free wiFi proposition in Nigeria. However, we have state-of-the-art technology, security and speed to make it an enduring one.”

An excited Don Jazzy, who is among Nigerian artistes with the largest following on social media, said he had for long been involved in online support for people before.

He said, “We are working on it passionately. It will impact the society positively. So, I believe very much in it. The Flobyt free wifi will be one of the few other investments we will share with you over the years.

‘I have been on social media for a while and know what it takes to maintain a presence. While we have offered some free stuff before, this new idea solves the question of how to make it permanent.”

Commending the effort of the partners that also include Mr. Tayo Adedigba, Arulogun said the Flobyt dream would help in employment generation, meaning that the founders were contributing to economic development.

“I think there is future for Nigeria when you have young people coming together to do business,” he said

