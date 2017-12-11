Dokpesi Reacts To Secondus Emergence As PDP National Chairman

Chief Raymond Dokpesi of DAAR Communications Ltd who contested the PDP National Chairmanship position and lost, has congratulated the winner, Prince Uche Secondus. http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/10/pdp-convention-uche-secondus-emerges-partys-national-chairman/

Dokpesi, who had earlier faulted the process of the party’s National Convention accusing PDP of impunity says the delegates have spoken.

“Ì appreciate the delegates for voting at the convention and congratulate the newly elected National Working Committee of the PDP led by Secondus.

“You will recall that I said that the PDP must be the ultimate winner at the end of the contest.

“God bless the Peoples Democratic Party. Congratulations PDP as I wish all our members the best of luck,” Dokpesi said.

Secondus had earlier in his acceptance speech on Sunday declared that the era of impunity in the party was over.

<<dailypost>>