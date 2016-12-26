Dogara @49: I Have More Confidence In Youths – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, for always putting Nigeria’s interest above every other thing.

The President stated this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement to mark the Speaker’s 49th birthday anniversary.

Buhari, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted that he was impressed with Dogara’s rising political career and his leadership style at his relatively young age.

He added that the Speaker’s performance had reinforced his confidence in the country’s youth.

“With Dogara’s performance as Speaker, fears that the country’s younger politicians have been pushed into background are unfounded,” the President said.

He said that his administration would always encourage the younger generation.

He was also optimistic of closer working relationship with the legislature in order to fast track the implementation of critically important national policies and programmes.

<<The Nation>>