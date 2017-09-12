Disinfect Your Farms Against Pest Invasion, Adebajo Charges Farmers

Farmers in Ogun State have been tasked on inculcating bio-security measures on their farms to avoid invasion by pests which could lead to outbreak of diseases and other environmental hazards.

They have also been urged to register their farms with the state government through its Ministry of Agriculture and designated associations for necessary synergy.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo gave this charge at a meeting with the Poultry Association of Nigeria, Ogun (PANOG) in her office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Adebajo said it was important for farmers to fortify their farms against pest invasion through adequate deployment of disinfectants, informing that the reported Avian Influenza outbreak at a poultry farm in Ilugun Local Council Development Area had been contained.

“We can confirm that the Avian Influenza at the affected poultry farm has been successfully contained and there is no cause for alarm, as poultry products are safe for consumption. We have disinfected the farm and neighbouring poultry farms have tested negative to the flu. Nevertheless, it is important to emphasize the need for farmers to be fully registered with the State, for documentation purpose and assistance when need be,” she said.

Speaking, Director Veterinary Services, Dr. Dotun Sorunke, said the essence of the meeting was to synergise on best ways to prevent outbreak of diseases and advise stakeholders on the best agricultural practises to avert government sanctions.

Sorunke said “We want to work on a campaign strategy and create more awareness for all poultry value chain farmers on the need to secure their farms.’’

Earlier, the Chairman PANOG, Mrs. Blessing Alawode, said farmers should as much as possible restrict guests in and out of their farms in order to avoid contamination of farm produce.