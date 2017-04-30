Desist From Using Phones While Driving – TRACE Boss

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Corps Commander and Chief Executive Officer, ‘Seni Ogunyemi has admonished motorists across the State to desist from using mobile phones while driving, saying the act had led to many road crashes, injuries and death of innocent citizens.

Ogunyemi, who gave the warning while fielding questions from journalists at his office in Abeokuta, noted that the use of mobile phones was one of the factors causing distraction which in most cases result to accident.

The TRACE boss maintained that the Corps would not relent at monitoring, sensitising and educating motorists on the dangers of using phones while driving and their duty to adhere strictly to the road safety regulations.

“The mobile phone has become an important part of our everyday life. It is not realistic to expect people to completely stop using mobiles phones in vehicles, but it is our duty in TRACE to inform, educate and enlighten the motoring public on the dangers inherent in using mobile phones while on the wheels,” Ogunyemi stated.

It would be recalled that three people were killed by a careless driver who was making calls while driving recently along Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode expressway, Ogun State.