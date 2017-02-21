Denrele Replaces Dbanj As Co-host Of Lip Sync Battle Africa

Starting from April 22, Lip Sync Battle Africa is back on MTV Base (DStv channel 322) and at the helm for the second season is uber-babe, actress, presenter and model Pearl Thusi, while flamboyant TV presenter and fashion icon, Denrele Edin, takes over from Kokomaster, Dbanj.

No stranger to the music business, Denrele has interviewed the likes of Akon, Beyonce, Tyler Perry, Lil’ Kim, Snoop Dogg and others. Famous in Nigeria for his OTT calculated madness and edgy eccentricity, Denrele was himself a contestant on Lip Sync Battle Africa in Season 1, where he battled against fellow TV personality Ebuka, losing out narrowly, despite storming performances of “Johnny” by Yemi Alade and Jamiroquai’s 90s hit, “Virtual Insanity”.

Denrele said, “Co-hosting Lip Sync Battle Africa is truly the answer to a prayer I never made! The universe truly opened a door, and I’m gonna make sure I jump right inside and DO IT! It’s quite surreal – I was a contestant in Series 1 who flew in last minute and “spiritually” won his LSB challenge, and now I’ve been elevated to co-host! Try not to watch me, I dare you!”

The Vice President, BET, Youth & Music, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa, Monde Twala, said, “Pearl and Denrele are going to make an awesome team. Pearl’s star quality is unmistakeable and she is a consummate professional, while Denrele’s a true original – bold, exciting and just on the right side of crazy! His extraordinary energy and total unpredictability should be a fascinating and explosive addition to season 2 of Lip Sync Battle Africa.”

Lip Sync Battle Africa season 2 will see well-known personalities and entertainers from across the continent strutting their stuff as they “lip sync” or mime to well-known songs in a bid to win the famous LSB winner’s belt, armed with dancers, wigs, costumes, props and tons of swag!

<<thenation>>