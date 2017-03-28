Delta PDP, LP Members Defect To APC

SEVERAL members of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party from the Isoko-North and Isoko-South local government areas of Delta State on Sunday defected to the All Progressives Congress with a vow to deliver the state to the ruling party in 2019.

The defection of the PDP members came at a time when the party had been factionalised at the national level.

The defection took place on Sunday during a meeting of the APC at Ozoro community with prominent politicians in the area, including two former lawmakers, Mr. Benjamin Efekodo, and Mr. Silas Buowe, leaving for the APC.

Speaking for the PDP defectors, Efekodo, who represented Isoko-South Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, hinted that they had decided to join the APC because they believed it was time for the APC to take over governance in the state.

Over five thousand prominent members of the LP, including a former running mate to Chief Great Ogboru in the last Delta State governorship election, Chief Peter Erebi, also defected to the APC.

<<Punch>>