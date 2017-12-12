Davido, Wizkid Win Big At 2017 Future Awards Africa

Nigeria’s ace singer Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a Wizkid has won the ‘Young Person of the Year’ at the 2017 edition of the prestigious Future Awards Africa.

The Future Awards Africa is an award that acknowledges inspiring young people making a difference through social enterprise and creativity.

The 12th edition of the award held on Saturday at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, is exclusively for young Nigerians between the ages of 18-31’

Wizkid edged out contenders such as Mary Njoku, Amaka Osakwe, Iyin Aboyeji and Adekunle Gold to get the prestigious award.

The Star Boy, as Wizkid is fondly called, was honoured for his landmark achievement in music locally and at the international scene.

Wizkid recently beat a strong field including Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar to net the best international artist prize at the Mobo awards in London.

Similarly, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, won the Future Awards Africa 2017 Musician Of The Year.

Davido, who emerged top in the music category with other artistes such as Tekno Miles, Kiss Daniel, Adekunle Gold and Simi, declared that he held no malice against anyone.

“I no dey fight anybody o,” he said as he received his award.

Speaking at the event, the special guest of honour, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, called on the youths to endeavour to evolve a new tribe free from ethnicity and corruption.

“A new nation of great value is possible through the new upcoming youths. The youths should rise up and defend themselves against corruption.

“A new tribe can emerge with faith and principle, we need to redefine this nation, they are the future of the country, hence they must stand up for what is right.

“We need not to look back on this, we need a strong youth that are free from corruption,’’ he said.

Other awardees included Olamide Bada, winner in the Professional Service; Kenny Blaq won the comedy award, Ayobami Adebayo in the Arts and Culture category.

Also, the Future Award for Education was won by the trio of Samson Abioye, (Late) Oluyemi Oluwaseun and Gideon Akanji while the Future Awards Africa in Sports was won by British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua and Adetola Adeleke won the Future Awards Africa Prize for Agriculture.

<<punch>>