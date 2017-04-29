Davido Expecting Second Daughter

Saturday , 29 April 2017
Hip-hop sensation, Davido, whose latest single, ‘If’, is currently Africa’s biggest song, has another reason to be happy.

The father of a daughter, Imade, took to his Snapchat to announce that his American girlfriend, Amanda, will soon give birth to his second daughter in a fortnight.

Davido, who is in the United States, wrote: “Just wanna feed my fans with great music and take care of Imade and her little sister that would be coming in two weeks!!”

Amanda, a student at Georgia State University, has Cape Verdean and Togolese parents.

In recent weeks, a lady, Ayomide Labinjo, alleged that Davido is the father of her three-year-old child, Anuoluwapo, a claim which the pop singer refuted, citing a negative DNA result.

Davido had over the weekend, lost his uncle, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, and former governor of Osun State.

<<The Nation>>

