Cultural Exploration Viable For Economic Growth – Lai Muhammad

The promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the nation has been described as another avenue of diversifying the nation’s economy from oil and to attract tourists as well as investors for socio-economic development of the society.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammad, who stated this at the grand finale of the African Drums Festival in Abeokuta, said culture promotes unity and peace, saying that the country would in 2018 host the African Tourism Ministers under the aegis of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Conference in Abuja.

“This festival couldn’t have come at a better time because the festival has coincided with Nigeria being given the hosting right of the African Tourism Ministers in 2018 under the aegis of The United Nations World Tourism Organisation Commission for Africa.”

‘’As you are aware, Nigeria participated with 51 other countries this week in Addis Ababa and we bided for the right to host the 61st UNWTO Commission conference which we won. Part of the reason we won was that we made a presentation in which we described Nigeria as a land of drums, music, songs and dances, ” He said.

He maintained that it was imperative for the think-tank behind the African Drums Festival to play a pivotal role in the hosting of the conference in 2018.

“I will like to say that the chief brain, the organiser of this event, His Excellency, Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun must be by right play a prominent role in hosting the 2018 UNTWO meeting in Abuja,” He said.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun on his part, urged Africans to continue promoting and respecting their rich culture and traditions anywhere they found themselves, saying culture and tourism were veritable tools for the diversification of the economy.

“If we are to diversify our economy in Nigeria, this is one potent tool for that. This is God giving skill, God given talent, this is our root, this is our culture, we should continue to make sure we are proud of our culture and exchange ideas among ourselves as Africans,” He said.

In his remarks, the Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Rt. Hon Muyiwa Oladipo said that the African Drums Festival remained the patent right of the Ogun State Government, adding that the festival will continue to hold in Abeokuta, the State capital.

“African Drums Festival is a propriety right and intellectual right of the Ogun State Government, no state can take it from us, not even the Federal Government, if the Federal Government is going to take anything or discuss at all, it has to be with the consent of the Ogun State Government, we don’t intend to give it out, it emanated, it was conceived and executed from and in Ogun State and it will continue to be so, it’s been our flagship since last year and it will continue to remain so for years to come, ” He affirmed.

The event climaxed with award of prizes to the best performance in the international category, which saw Congo Brazzaville coming 3rd, Togo/Haiti coming 2nd and Benin Republic coming first.

The Troupes category saw Ekemini from Akwa Ibom State coming 3rd, kola Bata coming 2nd and Unique Fingers coming first. The State performance saw Imo State coming 3rd, Bayelsa State coming second and Kano State coming 1st.

Also, the Ogunde troupe, Dipo Ladipo troupe, Lady Ekwe and Ogun State Cultural troupe were given special recognition award.