Critics Of S Korea’s Ousted Park Call For Her Arrest

All eyes were on Seoul’s presidential Blue House on Saturday as South Koreans awaited ex-president Park Geun-hye’s reaction to her impeachment and preparations to move into her private residence.

Election authorities expressed concern over growing tensions in the lead-up to polls to elect a new president, while newspaper editorials called for an end to ongoing street protests.

A third person died on Saturday in hospital after clashes between pro-Park supporters and riot police, near the Constitutional Court which confirmed Park’s impeachment.

A spokesperson for the protesters supporting the court ruling, Choi In-sook, told Reuters news agency they were demanding the arrest of their former leader.

“We demand the arrest of Park Geun-hye and the resignation of acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn,” said Choi.

News reports said Park was watching television alone in her private presidential room on Friday when the country’s highest court announced her dismissal live on air.

<<Aljazeera>>