Cotton Production Key To Reviving Ailing Textile Industry-Agric Comm

Ogun State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Adepeju Adebajo, says to revive the ailing textile industry, there is the need to improve cotton production in the country.

Adebajo stated this at a meeting of the South-West zone of the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) in Abeokuta, said there was need for all stakeholders especially in the zone to place more emphasis on cotton production so as to revive the moribund textile industry, provide employment opportunities as well as earn the needed foreign exchange.

Aside from cotton, the Commissioner said ‘’I want the price of oil to remain low in the international market so that we all can take advantage of agriculture and its value chains.

She therefore advised members of the association to take advantage of the support programmes provided by the State, Federal governments and the Central Bank to boost their production.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, the Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Kasali from Oyo State, thanked the Ogun State government for its support to the body especially for signing the Memorandum of Understanding between the State government and the Arewa Cotton Limited, affirming that it would go a long way in improving cotton production in the State, the South-West and Nigeria at large.