Committee Set Up To Investigate NDDC ‘Corruption’

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Nsima Ekere, has set up a committee to look into the allegation of corruption against the commission.

Mr. Ekere disclosed this in a series of numbered tweets through his twitter account on Tuesday morning.

He said the allegations of corruption were too important to be swept under the carpet, insisting that they must be unraveled.

He said, “I have set up a committee to look into the corruption charges against NDDC.

“The committee will hold an investigative hearing today to unravel cases of allegations of corruption and racketeering against the NDDC.”

“It is time to clean up NDDC in order to position us to effectively and efficiently facilitate sustainable regional development.

“We cannot allow these stories and allegations to keep making the rounds. We cannot continue to act as though these allegations are not important enough to be investigated, as though they do not affect us,” he added.

He admonished contractors, individuals and stakeholders who have evidence of corruption against the commission or anybody within it to come forward and make their evidences during the hearing.

“The committee will work with interest groups, like CSOs and the media to ensure that its work passes the test of time and inquiry,” he added.