Commissioner Tasks Staff On Educational Development

Newly employed staff of Ogun Model Colleges have been charged to contribute their quotas to reposition education in order to justify government’s huge investment in the sector.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, gave the charge at a two day training programme organized by the Ministry for teachers and staff of Model Colleges held at Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Mujota enjoined the new staff to be focused and committed in imparting knowledge on the students, adding that these would contribute to the educational advancement of the State.

She disclosed that the Ministry found it appropriate to organize the training in order to prepare teachers for the task ahead, saying plans were on to open more of the Model Colleges by September this year.

“We have recently employed over 200 teachers to staff our Model Colleges, we are planning to open more of the Colleges in September, and we thought it was a good time to get them together so as to prepare them for the task ahead”. She said.

Earlier in her welcome address, Director, Secondary Education, Mrs. Abosede Ogunleye, explained that the training was put together to remind participants of what was expected of them and to expose them to new ideas that would enhance their performance in the classrooms.