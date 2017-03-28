Comm. Harps On Peaceful Co-Existence On Campuses

Youths have been advised to demonstrate high level of dedication and commitment to their studies and shun all acts that are inimical to smooth academic activities for peaceful coexistence in the campuses.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota gave the advice at the dedication and official launch of Adedayo Isreal Olukayode Campus Peace Initiative (CPI) at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

Mrs. Mujota, who was represented by the Director of Education Support Services, Mr. Martins Akinsolu enjoined youths to be up and doing and be wary of the peer group they identify with, assuring that the State government would strengthen relationship with various clubs and societies on campuses including Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) like the Oludayo Olukayode Peace initiative.

The Commissioner encouraged students to engage in activities that are academically and socially beneficial to them, saying government would collaborate with authorities of higher institutions to ensure promotion of programmes such as career talks, social media campaigning as well as sporting activities for the State to produce graduates that the society could be proud of.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Guest Speaker, Dr. Abayomi Jiboku appealed to school authorities to dissuade students from illicit activities and ensure effective learning through leadership and entrepreneurial ventures, saying parents and teachers have crucial roles to play in moulding the character of children, admonishing institutions to take regular lectures, sermons and orientations on peace as an integral part of the school curriculum.

Earlier in her welcome address, the initiator of the programme, Pastor (Mrs) Adedayo Isreal Olukayode said the growing moral decadence in institutions of higher learning motivated her to initiate the programme towards helping the students to develop and cultivate right attitudes.