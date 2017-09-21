Close Ranks, Traditional Medical Practitioners In Ogun Tasked

Traditional medical practitioners in Ogun State need to be united at all times and speak with one voice on issues relating to their practice.

Commissioner for Health in the State, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye who made this call added that unity among them would enable government recognise them as an entity and create room for necessary synergy.

Ipaye bared his mind in Abeokuta during a courtesy call on him by members of the Nigerian Association of Traditional Medical Practitioners in the State, noting that his Ministry remained the main regulatory body on both orthodox and unorthodox medical practice towards ensuring the delivery of quality and efficient health care services by all practitioners.

‘’As the Ministry of Health, we regulate all aspects of medical practice, be it orthodox or otherwise and we also recognise the need for meaningful synergy for the benefit of our people. However, this can only be achieved if we are all on the same page and speak with one voice as far as issues on health matters are concerned’’ Ipaye said.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Nafiu Aigoro, observed that the unity of the group would give room for coordination for effectiveness, saying ‘’for us as a Ministry, for easy recognition of sub-groups that we are dealing with, we need you to be co-ordinated and united’’.

In his remarks, the Secretary of the Association, Mr. Olanrewaju Martins, while appreciating the State Commissioner for the warm reception, promised that members would work on the unification amongst them towards assisting government to deliver its agenda on efficient healthcare delivery.